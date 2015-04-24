The new show all of Wall Street is talking about has another huge guest coming

Wall Street Week Anthony Scaramucci, the host of ‘Wall Street Week.’

Iconic financial TV show “Wall Street Week” is back and the guest lineup so far has been on point.

Sunday’s episode will feature activist hedge fund manager Barry Rosenstein, the founder of $US11 billion JANA Partners, according to sources familiar. Rosenstein is especially timely since his fund recently disclosed a $US2 billion stake in wireless tech developer giant, Qualcomm.

This episode’s panel will also include Eric Peters of Peters Capital Group. We’ve heard that it’s Peters first time on TV. Peters writes a popular macro newsletter on Wall Street.

Amy Butte, the former CFO of the New York Stock Exchange, is also on the panel.

The revived show debuted last weekend with an extensive interview with bond god, Jeffrey Gundlach, the founder and CEO of DoubleLine Capital.

Last spring, Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital, said he would bring back “Wall Street Week.” Scaramucci hosts alongside former Morgan Stanley Wealth Management vice chairman, Gary Kaminsky. Both of them spent many years on CNBC’s airwaves. They also have deep Rolexes and the ability to get big guests on the show.

“Wall Street Week” airs on Sundays on FOX affiliate stations in New York City, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and San Francisco. The episodes can also be viewed online.

