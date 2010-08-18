Barry Ritholtz: Treasuries Feel Like Dot Com Stocks In 1998

Barry Ritholtz is on CNBC right now talking about the flight to safety, but his commentary on treasuries is what has been most exciting.



He likens the asset to dot com stocks in 1998, seeing how people knew they were going to go higher, but also were well aware they were going to sink at some point.

An interesting comparison, as investors continue to flock into U.S. Treasuries, despite sinking yields.

Now here’s 6 gurus who got the treasury rally right >

