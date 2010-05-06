Barry Ritholtz Has Gone 100% Out Of Stocks And Into Cash

Interesting. Blogger and money manager Barry Ritholtz announced on his blog last night that he’s 100% in cash now. No exposure to the stock market.



Why should you listen to him?

In addition to being very smart, he also has chops as a market timer, having been bearish before the big crash, and bullish at the bottom.

Interestingly, he says he says this is purely a technical/market internals call. The Greece/EU situation has nothign to do with it.

Read his full reasoning here >

