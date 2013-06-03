Greg Pearce Was Drunk In Parliament And Has Been Threatened With The Sack: Report

Photo:

The New South Wales finance minister Greg Pearce has been threatened with losing his job after The Daily Telegraph told premier Barry O’Farrell he was drunk in parliament, the newspaper reports.

According to the Telegraph’s report, Pearce had to be sent home, too drunk to continue in parliament, after being granted a “pair” by the opposition last Thursday.

“I’ve made it clear to Mr Pearce if this behaviour is repeated, he won’t be part of my team,” according to a statement issued by O’Farrell, reported by the Telegraph this morning.

Pearce said he’d attended a liberal party fundraiser in Parliament House earlier in the evening in question, and only had a few drinks.

“It’s not true (that I was drunk). I had a couple of drink[s],” he told The Daily Telegraph.

