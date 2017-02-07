Retired general says Trump's defence of Putin is 'the most anti-American statement ever made' by a president

Retired US Army Gen. Barry McCaffrey slammed President Donald Trump’s defence of Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, calling it “the most anti-American statement ever made by the president of the United States.”

In an interview with Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly, Trump seemed to defend Putin when O’Reilly called him a “killer” by saying that the US has “made a lot of mistakes” as well.

“We’ve got a lot of killers,” Trump said. “Boy, you think our country’s so innocent? You think our country’s so innocent?”

McCaffrey blasted Trump’s statement.

“I’m actually incredulous that the president would make a statement like that,” McCaffrey told MSNBC on Monday. “One could argue that’s the most anti-American statement ever made by the president of the United States.”

He continued: “To confuse American values with Putin, who’s running a criminal oligarchy, who kills people abroad and at home, who imprisons journalists and takes away business property, who shares it with his former KGB agents, who invades and seizes Crimea and eastern Ukraine — this is an astonishing state of affairs.”

Trump has often been criticised for his praise of Putin. He told O’Reilly that he respects Putin, but also said that doesn’t mean he’ll get along with the Russian leader. But he said “it’s better to get along with Russia than not.”

Watch McCaffrey’s statement below:

WATCH: Gen. McCaffrey: “One can argue that’s the most anti-American statement ever made by the president of the United States.” pic.twitter.com/JFpdncvsVV

— NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) February 6, 2017

