HOUSE OF THE DAY: An Insurance Tycoon Is Unloading His Plaza Hotel Pad For $US50 Million

An apartment in New York’s Plaza Hotel has hit the market for an insane asking price.

Florida-based philanthropist and retired insurance tycoon Barry Kaye and his wife Carol Kaye have listed their third-floor Plaza apartment for a whopping $US49.5 million, according to the New York Daily News.

The 3,412-square-foot pad has three bedrooms, two master bathrooms, access to the Plaza’s spa and gym, and views of Central Park in every room.

The apartment was built from two former state rooms, which the Kayes bought in 2008 for $US13.6 million.

The Plaza Hotel is one of New York's most iconic buildings and sits right at the foot of Central Park.

The massive living room includes a 13-foot-high ceiling with a recessed coffer.

The room also has two giant windows and black-and-white Venetian decor.

The realtor describes this space as the perfect showcase for an art collection. We'd agree with that.

The dining room is intimate with an oversized window, and Chinese Red French paneling with mercury glass on the walls.

The large master suite features another grand window and two generously sized closets.

It even comes with a few en suite baths. This one is completely over-the-top in onyx, black lacquer, and wall-to-wall mirrors.

This place may have the best backyard in the world.

