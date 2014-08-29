HOUSE OF THE DAY: An Insurance Tycoon Is Unloading His Plaza Hotel Pad For $US50 Million

An apartment in New York’s Plaza Hotel has hit the market for an insane asking price.

Florida-based philanthropist and retired insurance tycoon Barry Kaye and his wife Carol Kaye have listed their third-floor Plaza apartment for a whopping $US49.5 million, according to the New York Daily News.

The 3,412-square-foot pad has three bedrooms, two master bathrooms, access to the Plaza’s spa and gym, and views of Central Park in every room.

The apartment was built from two former state rooms, which the Kayes bought in 2008 for $US13.6 million.

