HOUSE OF THE DAY: Insurance Tycoon's Plaza Hotel Mansion Now Listed For A Discounted $35 Million

An apartment in New York’s Plaza Hotel has hit the market for an insane asking price.
Florida-based philanthropist and retired insurance tycoon Barry Kaye and his wife Carol Kaye have discounted their sprawling apartment at New York’s Plaza Hotel by 30%, Curbed reports.
The third-floor apartment had been listed for a whopping $US49.5 million in August. The current price is a relatively paltry $US35 million.
The 3,412-square-foot pad has three bedrooms, two master bathrooms, access to the Plaza’s spa and gym, and views of Central Park in every room.
The apartment was built from two former state rooms, which the Kayes bought in 2008 for $US13.6 million.
The Plaza Hotel is one of New York's most iconic buildings and sits right at the foot of Central Park.
The realtor describes this space as the perfect showcase for an art collection. We'd agree with that.
The dining room is intimate with an oversized window and Chinese Red French paneling with mercury glass on the walls.
It even comes with a few en suite baths. This one is completely over-the-top in onyx, black lacquer, and wall-to-wall mirrors.
