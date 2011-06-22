Barry Diller Pays $2,000 A Day To Park This Yacht In New York City

Photo: Illustration by Business Insider, Photo from Wikimedia Commons

Barry Diller is paying $2,000 a day to park his yacht, Eos, in the Chelsea Piers across from the IAC headquarters, the NY Post reports.The $200 million Eos is the world’s largest sailing yacht at 305 feet long.



It has six bedrooms, but little is known about the interior of the ship. It supposedly has a glass staircase inside.

The Yacht has been in Chelsea for ~20 days since Diller and his wife Dianne Von Furstenberg sailed in from Martha’s Vineyard.

(Incidentally, we’ve seen the ship sitting in the water at the end of the Chelsea Piers driving range. It’s big, and we use the masts as targets for aiming. We also saw Diller walking away from it one day and said hi. He was pleasant and waved back.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.