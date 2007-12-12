Barry Diller: "We're Not Valley Girls"

This week’s Observer has a fun thumbsucker on Barry Diller and IAC: Reporter Doree Shafrir gets a tour of Barry’s Frank Gehry building and a phone interview with Barry, who answers questions while driving himself through Manhattan. Best quote:

“We write nothing in stone. I mean, we’re not Valley Girls—we don’t change our opinion every hour and a half—but we’re willing to say we’ve gone in the wrong direction. We turn on a dime. We don’t look back, we don’t care, we’re very mistake-tolerant—as long as you don’t keep repeating the same mistake.”

Barry also defends 23/6, the poorly received comedy site launched by IAC and the Huffington Post, as “very much a work in the very beginning. It doesn’t even have its walking legs.”

