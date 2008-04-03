Barry Diller, Tina Brown Team On News Aggregator

we’ve been hearing about IAC’s (IACI) mysterious content venture. Last we heard, IAC was looking for a GM for the site.



They’ve found one, apparently. Radar says Barry Diller is teaming up with Tina Brown on a news aggregation site that will be edited by former WSJ deputy managing editor and recent Portfolio consultant Edward Felsenthal. Brown promises the site will be “a new take” on a news aggregator and will have “no ideological stance.” Read: We’re not another Huffpo.

Even so, they won’t nearly be the first. Michael Wolff, former media columnist for Vanity Fair (under Brown) has Newser up and running — and edited by former New York Magazine chief Caroline Miller.

Gawker took a moment to call Wolff, who offered his best wishes on the new venture: “I have great admiration for Tina and Barry, but the last time I looked Tina was still having trouble getting her email, and Barry…well I think he has a few things to resolve before he puts his mind to the online news business.”

