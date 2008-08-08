Barry Diller, Tina Brown Ready Web Site, Need Web Address

Tina Brown’s Barry Diller-funded news agreggator (yes, another aggregator) has a name: The Daily Beast. So says Tina’s pal Liz Smith. OK! So that’s another mystery solved. One new mystery, though: If that’s the name, why wouldn’t Tina — or at least Barry, who does run a big Internet company — have secured the necessary URL? Jeff Berkovici:



As of this moment, the URL dailybeast.com is for sale. I entered a bid of 50 bucks but was told I’d have to offer at least three figures to nab it. That made me reconsider whether I really want to get in a bidding war with Barry Diller, who’s backing Brown in the venture.

Dailybeast.com’s current owner appears to be someone called James Moy, who also holds thedailybeast.com. So far I haven’t been able to get in touch with him. This is what he has posted on the sites right now:

