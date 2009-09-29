Barry Diller: The Web Won't Be Free Forever (VIDEO)

Barry Diller is at it again, telling Katie Couric “of course, people will pay for content” on the Web.



He says there’s a mythology of “the Internet is free, because the tech people couldn’t care less about content, they care about plumbing.” The early tech companies were making chips. They wanted more stuff online, so people would buy more computers and help their businesses.

To critics who still say getting paid goes against the ethos of the Internet, Diller replies, “Guess what? That’s changing.” Naturally, you can’t watch this clip until you sit through a pre-roll advertisement from Dove.





