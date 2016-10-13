Barry Diller: It's 'total bulls---' that MGM can't release more 'Apprentice' tapes

Media executive Barry Diller sounded off Wednesday on the suggestion that there may be more damaging tapes of Donald Trump from the archives of his shows “The Apprentice” and “The Celebrity Apprentice.”

In a statement, “Apprentice” creator Mark Burnett and MGM, which owns Burnett’s production company, said they have neither the ability nor right to release such unaired tapes of the current Republican presidential candidate.

But Diller said he doesn’t buy that argument in a Wednesday interview with Politico.

“I think it’s total bulls—,” Diller said of MGM’s claim that “various contractual and legal requirements” prevent it from releasing footage of Trump.

“There are no legal obligations,” Diller told Politico. “To who? For what? I mean, the legal obligations are they own the copyright. They can do whatever they want with it.”



Diller is the billionaire chairman of IAC, a media and internet company that owns OkCupid, Match, Tinder, and The Daily Beast, among others.

In 2005 footage leaked Friday, the real-estate mogul was heard bragging about how his celebrity status allowed him to get away with groping women.

The tape became a bombshell in the 2016 presidential race.

Diller, a Hillary Clinton supporter, called the footage “so astounding it’s almost beyond belief.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.