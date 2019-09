Barry Diller says Facebook is going to be a “very very big player in advertising.” Speaking with Fortune, he said his company is spending “every nickel” it can advertising on Facebook, because it’s “that good.”



You can see Diller talk about Facebook at the 2:45 point in the video below. [via AllFacebook]



