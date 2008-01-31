Barry Diller, Press-Shy Mogul

IAC’s Barry Diller had no interest in talking to Portfolio.com’s Jeff Bercovici today, which is a bit odd, since Barry is beloved by reporters on both coasts for giving excellent quote. Perhaps that’s because Barry’s already used up his allotment of bon mots for the week, via statements he’s issued about his dust-up with John Malone.

On Sunday Barry said Malone and his Liberty Media team are “insane”; on Monday Barry said his opponents were “incomprehensible” and had “gone off the deep end”. Meanwhile Gawker’s Nick Denton, who is also good with a soundbite, has his own advice for Barry — stop trying to manage Internet companies, and just invest in them.

