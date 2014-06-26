BARRY DILLER ON AEREO: 'IT'S OVER'

Jay Yarow

It looks like Aereo’s investors are ready to give up after losing their Supreme Court battle.

Leading investor Barry Diller had the following to say on the ruling:

Aereo’s CEO has been saying for a while now that there was no Plan B if it lost. It looks like he wasn’t joking around.

