BARRY DILLER ON AEREO: 'IT'S OVER'

It looks like Aereo’s investors are ready to give up after losing their Supreme Court battle.

Leading investor Barry Diller had the following to say on the ruling:

Aereo investor Barry Diller to CNBC's @BeckyQuick: "We did try, but now it's over."

June 25, 2014

barry diller on aereo: "It's not a big (financial) loss for us but … a big loss for consumers"

June 25, 2014

"I only salute Chet Kanojia and his band of Aereo'lers for fighting the good fight." Barry Diller

June 25, 2014

Aereo’s CEO has been saying for a while now that there was no Plan B if it lost. It looks like he wasn’t joking around.

