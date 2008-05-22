Barry Diller: Nope, Vimeo Isn't Close To Being A Business. But That's Cool (IACI)

Last fall Barry Diller cleaned house at Vimeo, the Web video startup that sprang out of IAC’s Connected Ventures/College humour, booting Jakob Lodwick and his lieutenant Jonathan Marcus. At the time, whisperers whispered that the sacking occured because a) the video sharing service wasn’t going anywhere and/or b)Jakob was a pain in the arse. But now, says Barry, everything’s great at Vimeo — as long as you don’t have any real expectations for it.



Here’s Barry at today’s Goldman conference (not a word-for-word transcript, but something close):

We bought College humour, and for almost nothing, launched Vimeo. Not as a YouTube competitor. It has, in its little way, taken off. I don’t know what we’re going to do with it, other than keep tending it, and letting it grow. It only generates advertising revenue, and it’s not big enough to get serious revenue, though there are other possibilities of getting revenue. It’s a work in progress.

So what does that mean? Well, it means that Vimeo is still a teeny-tiny player in the video world: Nielsen places it 63rd in its March census of video sites, with 539,000 unique views that month. That means it’s attracting more video eyeballs than Time Warner’s stoner cartoon site adultswim.com (no. 74) but not quite as as many as the New York Yankees (no. 62).

On the other hand, things do seem to have perked up since last fall, according to Compete:

And Vimeo remains an excellent place to keep track of New York digerati like CNET’s Caroline McCarthy and iminlikewithyou’s Charles Forman.



Charles doesn’t like being touched from David Karp on Vimeo.

