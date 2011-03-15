BARRY DILLER: Murdoch's 'The Daily' Is Not A Contemporary Product

Barry Diller spoke at today’s SXSW conference and had a few choice words for Rupert Murdoch‘s The Daily.



“They promoted it enormously and spent a lot of money, and it’s impossible to download,” he said. “Everyone I have talked to in order to download it you actually have to go to your PC and download it there…That does not seem to me like a contemporary product.”

Maybe in six to eight months? That’s how long Diller says he’s waiting to determine the “likelihood of success” of his own recent media launch; namely Newsweek.

