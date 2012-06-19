Barry Diller, John Malone Actually Going To Court

The IAC/Liberty Media fight will indeed find its way into the judicial system . The two sides are scheduled to face off in a Wilmington, Delaware, courtroom today. Which means poor Michelle Gershberg of Reuters actually has to go to Wilmington, Delaware and file this pre-fight analysis.



Everyone Michelle talks to is surprised that this thing has gotten this far, since it’s supposed to get resolved when Barry Diller gives John Malone HSN plus something else to go away. That could still happen, but the stakes are ratcheting up now.

Barry Diller tries to calm the troops via a companywide email:

The media has not surprisingly become enchanted with this dispute, so I expect a fair amount of press coverage during the process attempting to paint the trial as going one way or the other. Please do your best to ignore it. I will try as well but probably fail. At the end of the day, it’s purely a business dispute.

But other folks think IAC employees should be terrified:

“John is like a big cat in the Serengeti. He’s pretty fierce and he can lay in wait for quite a while for his prize,” said Mark Robichaux, editor of industry trade Broadcasting & Cable. Robichaux wrote a biographical portrait of Malone in the 2002 book “Cable Cowboy.”

