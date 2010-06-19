Barry Diller: It's 'Going To Take Years' For The New York Times' Paywall To Succeed

IAC chief Barry Diller was on Bloomberg TV yesterday talking about whether paid online content will succeed.



Diller thinks it will. “Oh eventually. Absolutely,” he said.

But not so fast for The New York Times, whose paywall is scheduled to go live in January 2011.

“I think they’ll succeed eventually, not this time around,” he said. “This is going to be an evolution. It’s going to take years for the pricing to get in line, for the form factors to get in line, for consumer habits to develop, for one click, one ease path of pricing, one completion of the order to happen. All this stuff is going to jumble around awkwardly for the next years.”

