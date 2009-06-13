Barry Diller Is In A Buying Mood

Finally, prices are low enough for IAC chairman Barry Diller to start shopping for startups again. IAC acquired iPhone app Urbanspoon in April and now, a VC source tells us Barry is giving one of his portfolio companies a long, loving eyeballing this very moment.

We can’t say which startup because we don’t know. And we can’t say which VC, because we’d someday like to find out.

Sorry everything is so vague. We just thought you might care to know Barry is back to his spending ways. (Which, as a side note, could be very good news for AOL. Barry has long has his eye on Tim Armstrong’s new company.)

Barry told a conference audience in December 2008 that he’d have about $2.2 billion to spend by March 2009. But Barry likes his acquisitions cheap and for most of this year prices seemed to be getting lower and lower.

