Barry Diller: "I Have No Interest In Twitter"

A few afternoon links:
- Barry Diller talks acquisitions: AOL (good idea but complicated), Twitter (no interest), and Facebook (“Nobody can buy Facebook now”) [paidContent]
- Microsoft to invest $300 million in Russia [Moscow Times]
- Taser Inc. sues Linden Lab over virtual replica of its device in Second Life [Bloomberg]
- Investors wondering if Nintendo shares are oversold [Reuters]
- New CEO for Dailymotion [paidContent]
- IBM on Oracle-Sun deal: “”What’s really changed? I think nothing.” [ZDnet]
