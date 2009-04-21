Barry Diller: "I Have No Interest In Twitter"

Eric Krangel

A few afternoon links:

  • Barry Diller talks acquisitions: AOL (good idea but complicated), Twitter (no interest), and Facebook (“Nobody can buy Facebook now”) [paidContent]
  • Microsoft to invest $300 million in Russia [Moscow Times]
  • Taser Inc. sues Linden Lab over virtual replica of its device in Second Life [Bloomberg]
  • Investors wondering if Nintendo shares are oversold [Reuters]
  • New CEO for Dailymotion [paidContent]
  • IBM on Oracle-Sun deal: “”What’s really changed? I think nothing.” [ZDnet]

