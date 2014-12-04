This Is The Gorgeous, Futuristic $130 Million Floating Park Barry Diller Is Building In The Hudson River

IAC chairman (and billionaire) Barry Diller announced earlier this year that he and his wife are funding $US130 million of a $US170 million floating park in the Hudson River called Pier 55.
On stage at Business Insider’s Ignition conference, Diller said that he feels lucky to be part of such an ambitious project.
It will be supported by 300 mushroom-shaped concrete columns ('Not the kind of mushrooms you probably hope,' Diller joked to Business Insider CEO Henry Blodget).
'We've been plotting this for almost two years,' Diller says. 'It will take us another four years to actually build it.'
Pier 55.
'It will be a performance place for every kind of discipline of music, spoken theatre, ballet, orchestra,' Diller says.
The $113 million pledge by Diller and his wife, fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg, is the largest private donation to a public park in New York City history.
The new pier was designed by Heatherwick Studio in collaboration with landscape architect Signe Nielsen.
