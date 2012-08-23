Barry Diller Finally Sues Over Copycat Site BarryDriller.com

Barry Diller is no longer laughing at Aereo copycat, BarryDriller.com

Media channels may not be able to shut down streaming site BarryDriller.com; however, media mogul and IAC chairman Barry Diller may have the power. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Diller filed a lawsuit in California federal court Tuesday against site creator Alki David for violating publicity rights and false endorsement.



The suit comes after major broadcasters submitted similar suits over both BarryDriller.com and Diller’s Aereo, two live-streaming sites that digitally broadcast television over the airwaves.

Earlier this month, Diller joked about Barrydriller.com’s competitor status against Aereo to the Wall Street Journal in an email:

“I had hoped that if they steal my name they’d do it for something more provocative.”

Now, Diller claims the site is using his name to unfairly gain notoriety for the competition, saying its designed to “confuse and divert” viewers from Aereo.

From the lawsuit:

Seeking to unfairly capitalise on the success of the new business venture supported by Plaintiff, Defendants devised a scheme to launch what they characterise as a competing business called ‘BarryDriller.com. Defendants are using Plaintiff’s name in their ‘BarryDriller.com’ business to (1) associate their service with Plaintiff, and (2) mislead the public into believing that Defendants’ service has been judicially sanctioned.

Both sites allow users to view television from computers, tablets, and mobile devices through fixed payment plans.

Though Diller’s Aereo fought off an injunction request by the networks last month; David’s site is facing a copyright claim filed against it from Fox, ABC, CBS, and NBC.

David gave a surprising reaction to The Hollywood Reporter regarding the lawsuit.

“Sounds like a publicity stunt,” said David. “I personally look forward to meeting Mr. Diller in the near future and strategising.”

