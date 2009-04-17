Barry Diller Acting Weird About Food On CNBC

CNBC held “Power Lunch” at the Four Seasons restaurant today. IAC Chairman and CEO Barry Diller, a guest, seemed particularly put-off by the set-up.



When a waiter interrupts his interview to put some food on his table, he says, “You’re actually bringing food?” Then there’s something about how people will stab him in the neck. Finally, as the interview ends, Barry points at the table and says snootily, “I’m not eating this.”

Watch:



