An ESPN basketball analyst called gymnasts 'scantily clad girls' during a telecast and officials won't say if he'll be disciplined

Barry Booker, a basketball analyst for ESPN’s SEC Network, called gymnasts “scantily clad girls” during a telecast in which he and an announcer were promoting a college gymnastics meet.

“Go hang out with the ladies… I mean, I wanna go see some scantily clad girls,” Booker said, after Lead announcer Richard Cross gave a promotion for a February 14 women’s gymnastics meet.

Booker reportedly apologised for the comments on air, according to KNWA News.

The SEC and SEC Network have condemned Booker’s comment but have not said if he would be disciplined.

Barry Booker appeared to be trying to make a joke when he made the comment about women athletes.

He made the comment in the middle of a promotion for a February 14 women’s gymnastics meet between University of Alabama and the University of Arkansas, during an SEC Network broadcast of a men’s basketball game between Arkansas and the University of Missouri.

Lead announcer Richard Cross had called the event a “good Valentine’s Day date night idea.”

Booker replied: “Go hang out with the ladies… I mean, I wanna go see some scantily clad girls!”

Cross was quick to say Booker was the one who made the “scantily clad comment,” and said: “One of the great family atmospheres that you will find in all of college athletics is gymnastics meets.”

Booker then told Cross that he would “stay at home and watch” or he’d be on the road “watching ‘Friday Night Heights,'” the network’s gymnastics coverage, in a hotel room.

He reportedly apologised for the comments on air, according to KNWA News, but he has not commented further.

"Go hang out with the ladies…. I mean… I wanna go see some scantily clad girls" – Barry Booker @SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/KnlYJZJ3KE — W00PIGS000IE (@W00PIGS000IE) February 10, 2020

The SEC Network said in a statement posted to Twitter on Sunday that Booker’s comments were “inappropriate and unacceptable.”

“We take this matter seriously and are addressing it internally. SEC Network respects all student-athletes, and is committed to showcasing women’s sports with the utmost regard,” the statement said.

A spokesperson for ESPN, which owns the SEC Network, told Insider that the organisation would not comment on whether or not Booker would be disciplined.

The SEC, too, issued a statement on Twitter, in which commissioner Greg Sankey called Booker’s statement “inappropriate” and said it did “not meet the expectations we have for the SEC Network.”

“The SEC’s women’s gymnastics student-athletes deserve our support for many reasons, including their dedication and achievement,” Sankey said. “We are in communication with the SEC Network and ESPN personnel, and I am confident this issue will be handled appropriately.”

The SEC didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

