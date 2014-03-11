Barry Bonds Has Lost A Ton Of Weight

Barry Bonds showed up to spring training to serve as a special instructor for the San Francisco Giants and the first thing people noticed was just how much weight it appears the former slugger has lost.

This Bonds looks more like the all-around player from the 1990s than the home run king of the 2000s.

For comparison, here is Bonds at the end of his playing career in 2007 (left) and in 1996 (right).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.