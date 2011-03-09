Testimony Against Barry Bonds Will Show That His Hat And Shoe Sizes Got Bigger

Photo: AP

Details of the testimony against Barry Bonds have emerged, and the case against Barry seems shaky at best.Apparently, a San Francisco Giants clubhouse manager will talk about Bonds’ ever-increasing hat size, a Nike employee will talk about the growth of his feet, and the court will be shown various pictures of Bonds’ changing body type throughout his career.



Any amateur baseball fan could probably have noticed all those things if he/she really still cared about Bonds’ guilt or innocence with steroid use, but the general public has moved on.

The prosecution will also show that Bonds’ former girlfriend, Kimberly Bell, and former teammate, Bobby Estalella will testify that Bonds told them of his steroid use.

Still, this seems like a pretty poor case against Bonds. “Look at this picture, he’s definitely bigger!” doesn’t seem like it will hold much weight in court, and without a confession, or tangible chemical measurements, we’re not sure this evidence on its own is enough to prove Bonds’ guilt.

