Barry Bonds Sells His Lavish 17,000-Square-Foot Compound For $US22 Million

Barry Bonds has sold his Beverly Hills estate for $US22 million, according to Trulia.

The 17,000-square-foot compound has seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms.

It also has a movie theatre, game room, gym, music room, sauna, and pool area with a cabana. It comes with “Smart House” technology that’s controllable from an iPad.

It’s on a whole different level than most athlete homes.

