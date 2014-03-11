Barry Bonds Sells His Lavish 17,000-Square-Foot Compound For $US22 Million

Tony Manfred
Barry bonds selling houseThe Agency

Barry Bonds has sold his Beverly Hills estate for $US22 million, according to Trulia.

The 17,000-square-foot compound has seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms.

It also has a movie theatre, game room, gym, music room, sauna, and pool area with a cabana. It comes with “Smart House” technology that’s controllable from an iPad.

It’s on a whole different level than most athlete homes.

The view from above

The driveway

The garage

The garden, with olive trees

The foyer

The den

The kitchen

The fish tanks

The office

The theatre

The theatre from behind

The game room

The music room

The backyard

The backyard at night

The pool

The cabana

The basketball court

The shower and sauna

The guest house

The gym

The master bedroom

The closet

The master bathroom

An upstairs hallway

The dining room

The breakfast nook

