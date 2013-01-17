Barry Bonds Is Selling This Lavish Beverly Hills Estate For $25 Million

Photo: The Agency

Barry Bonds put his estate in the gated Beverly Park community on the market for $25 million, the Wall Street Journal reports.The massive seven-bedroom, 13-bathroom compound is listed by Mauricio Umansky of The Agency.



The Tuscan-style house has a movie theatre, game room, gym, music room, sauna, and pool area with a cabana. It also has “Smart House” technology that’s controllable from an iPad, according to the listing.

It’s on a whole different level than most athlete homes.

