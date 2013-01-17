Barry Bonds Is Selling This Lavish Beverly Hills Estate For $25 Million

Tony Manfred
Photo: The Agency

Barry Bonds put his estate in the gated Beverly Park community on the market for $25 million, the Wall Street Journal reports.The massive seven-bedroom, 13-bathroom compound is listed by Mauricio Umansky of The Agency.

The Tuscan-style house has a movie theatre, game room, gym, music room, sauna, and pool area with a cabana. It also has “Smart House” technology that’s controllable from an iPad, according to the listing.

It’s on a whole different level than most athlete homes.

The view from above

The driveway

The garage

The garden, with olive trees

The foyer

The den

The kitchen

The fish tanks

The office

The theatre

The theatre from behind

The game room

The music room

The backyard

The backyard at night

The pool

The cabana

The basketball court

The shower and sauna

The guest house

The gym

The master bedroom

The closet

The master bathroom

An upstairs hallway

The dining room

The breakfast nook

