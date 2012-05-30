BARRY BONDS: I Created A Persona Everyone Hated For 'Entertainment Only'

Photo: Getty Images/Justin Sullivan

Baseball’s all-time home run king Barry Bonds is once again talking about returning to the game, according to the AP.The report says Bonds, who surprisingly refers to himself as a “convicted felon” for being found guilty of obstructing justice during his steroids use trial, recently met with San Francisco Giants officials about working with the team.



Many would likely scoff at the idea of Bonds, a notoriously short-tempered and awful people person, coming back to the Giants in a front office or coaching role.

Bonds disagrees, though, saying the person everyone loved to hate is not the real Barry Bonds (emphasis ours).

“My (reputation) was kind of iffy anyway. I created that guy out there for entertainment only. Whether you hated me or liked me, you were there. And I only wanted you there. I just wanted you to see the show. That was it. All I ever wanted was for people to have a good time and enjoy it. It was fun to come out and people would boo or yay or whatever. They all showed up to see whatever would happen next and it motivated me to play hard.”

And unlike his previously defiant remarks regarding his Hall of Fame chances, Bonds now sounds more optimistic and hopeful about it. He says it would be “very sad” if he wasn’t inducted some day.

