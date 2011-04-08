Barry Bonds Jury To Begin Deliberations Today

Photo: AP

After four-and-a-half hours for closing arguments yesterday, both sides made their case in the Barry Bonds perjury and his fate is now up to a jury.The jury will be deliberations this morning, and it’s anyone’s guess how long it will take them to sift through the testimony and syringes and urine samples.



The key question they have to rule on is not whether Barry Bonds took steroids, but whether he knew he had taken steroids before appearing before the BALCO grand jury in 2003. Despite being given immunity by prosecutors, Bonds testified that he had never knowingly taken performance-enhancing drugs.

The defence rested without calling any witnesses, suggesting they are pretty confident that the prosecutors did not make their case.

He’s been charged with three counts of perjury and one of obstruction of justice. Each count is worth up to 10 years in jail, but the recommended sentence is 15 to 21 month, and two other athletes convicted in this case received just home confinement.

