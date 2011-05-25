Barry Bonds To Pay To Send Beaten Giants Fan's Kids To College

Photo: AP

A lawyer for Brian Stow, a San Francisco Giants fan beaten into a coma outside Dodger Stadium, says that ex-Giant Barry Bonds has offered to pay for the college education of Stow’s two young children.Stow, a single father, had two children currently in elementary school. He’s been in the hospital since the opening day of the baseball season, when two Dodgers fans attacked him the parking lot following a game.



Stow, who is from San Francisco, was wearing a Giants jersey and texted his family before the attack, saying that he didn’t feel safe.

One of the suspects was arrested this week and Stow’s family also announced yesterday that they are suing the team for failing to protect him.

It’s worth noting that this news comes from the family lawyer and not from Bonds, who quietly visited Stow and his family in the hospital last month, without telling the media. Bonds was convicted on obstruction of justice charges stemming from a steroids probe, right around the same time as the meeting.

