CHART: Barron's Recaps 2014

This week’s edition of Barron’s looks toward 2015.

As Josh Brown highlighted, the magazine couldn’t find one person who thinks stocks will go down next year. (For the record, we haven’t found anyone to say that so far, either.)

But in looking back on 2014, Barron’s included the handy graphic below.

The highlights: it definitely seems like it’s been more than a year since Janet Yellen officially took over as Fed chair, and remember $US107 WTI crude? Barely.

You can read the full report from Barron’s here »

