The Most Popular Recommendation Among Barron's Top 1000 Financial Advisors

Barron’s just published its list of America’s top 1,000 financial advisors.In its report, Barron’s looked into what the most common recommendation was. And the findings weren’t surprising.



FAs were widely recommending dividend-paying blue chip stocks.

It’s an investment thesis you’ve probably heard before. Dividend yields are high. And they’re certainly more attractive than the ultra-low yields that Treasuries offer.

Non-Treasury income generating securities was a theme among these FAs. From Barron’s:

Some advisors are adding to the mix with carefully chosen municipal bonds, which can deliver tax-equivalent yields of 4.4% a year, and Master Limited Partnerships, some with yields as high as 9%.

