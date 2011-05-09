Barron’s Summary May 7, 2011

- AIG – neg. comments; the stock is overvalued and prob. worth closer to low $20s; P&C ops may need more reserve additions; a Treasury official said if it can get a price above its B/E level of $28.73/shr, the offering could be $30B+ in size; below that and the Treasury would be more “judicious” in its sales. The government at a minimum is looking to sell at least 850M shares.
- Small cap stock picks – pos. comments on WSTL, EGHT, HCKT, ZIXI, FRPT, KOPN, WTSLA, CMRG, TUES, LF.
- Fund manager interview – Michael Cook – positive comments on DAR, TRN, ARJ, OGE, URS, AMG, KOP, CBI, MIDD, AGCO.
- NOK – cautious comments; the stock may rally if NOK can bring Windows devices to market sooner than expected but the odds of the co succeeding in a market dominated by the likes of Apple and Android are slim.
click Here for full article.
http://www.hedgefundlive.com/blog/barrons-summary-may-7-2011
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.