Barron’s Summary May 28, 2011

· Greece – Barron’s recommends a 50% haircut to Greek debt and urges policymakers to take action immediately. Otherwise the country’s economy will continue to shrink and the consequences will only become more dire. A 50% haircut now will avoid larger restructurings later.

· Europe – a Greek debt restructuring would be painful but not catastrophic; Athens will prob. receive a maturity extension first and then a haircut in a couple yrs. Portugal will prob. require a similar action. The rest of the peripheral economies will prob. be able to muddle through. The ECB will have to hit up its members for more capital.

· TJX – the stock could top $60 in the 12 months as int’l expansion is stepped up and HomeGoods is grown further.

· ECF Value Fund – interview – positive on Nortek (NTKS), FTK, CPRT, DDE.

· PSMT – positive comments on the “Costco of the Caribbean” – growth is rising strongly; the co has a small store base w/a lot of opportunities ahead of it. Margins and growth are faster than its US peers.

· NTAP – pos. comments; says is an inexpensive play on the cloud (says RAX, CRM are expensive).

· 4G wireless – investors are focused on stocks involved in 4G wireless, inc. AGO, NETL, and SQNS.

· AMZN – the co will prob. become a larger force in the publishing industry.

· YHOO – cautious comments; the stock is fully valued at current levels; talk w/Yahoo Japan on monetization are far from being completed; meanwhile there is added political risk w/Alibaba.

