Barron’s Summary April 9, 2011

- Barron’s qtrly mutual fund issue.
- American Funds is profiled in the cover story.
- Fidelity and Vanguard discussed in an article.
- GCAP – neg. comments; the stock could approach TBV at $3.50 per share. The bulk of the co’s clients lose money and attrition is very high. Earnings estimates for the year could be hard to hit.
- Low volumes aren’t necessarily bad; volumes only look light compared to the huge surge of trading from the financial crisis; the dismantling of Wall St prop groups isn’t helping. Meanwhile, volumes in other markets (like commodities) have been surging.
- CSCO – Barron’s thinks Cisco should wind up spinning off its consumer business.
- INTC – Barron’s recommends selling the June $20 calls; analysts are cautious on the stock and some think the risks are skewed to the downside ahead of its upcoming earnings report.
- TXN – pos. comments; the NSM deal is a pos. one and could help boost the stock into the low $40s.
http://www.hedgefundlive.com/blog/barrons-summary-april-9-2011
