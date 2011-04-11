Barron’s Summary April 9, 2011

  • Barron’s qtrly mutual fund issue.
  • American Funds is profiled in the cover story. 
  • Fidelity and Vanguard discussed in an article.
  • GCAP – neg. comments; the stock could approach TBV at $3.50 per share.  The bulk of the co’s clients lose money and attrition is very high.  Earnings estimates for the year could be hard to hit.
  • Low volumes aren’t necessarily bad; volumes only look light compared to the huge surge of trading from the financial crisis; the dismantling of Wall St prop groups isn’t helping.  Meanwhile, volumes in other markets (like commodities) have been surging.
  • CSCO – Barron’s thinks Cisco should wind up spinning off its consumer business.
  • INTC – Barron’s recommends selling the June $20 calls; analysts are cautious on the stock and some think the risks are skewed to the downside ahead of its upcoming earnings report.
  • TXN – pos. comments; the NSM deal is a pos. one and could help boost the stock into the low $40s.

