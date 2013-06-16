Everything Bill Gross Recommended At Barron's January Roundtable Has Lost Money

CNBC

Goldman Sachs’ Abby Joseph Cohen

Despite elevated volatility in recent weeks, the stock market has rewarded investors who embraced risk in the U.S. since the beginning of the year.



Today, Barron’s published a report card on the investment recommendations made at its January roundtable.

And it’s worth noting that of the panelists, only PIMCO’s Bill Gross saw all of his recommendations lose value.

In case you forgot, Goldman Sachs’ Abby Joseph Cohen came out bullish during the roundtable, but Gross fired back calling her forecasts “not only extreme but almost farcical.”

But only one of Cohen’s picks is out of the money.

Now, most of the roundtable panelists make clear that their recommendations aren’t intended to be short-term trading vehicles. And it’s far too early to declare one a winner and the other a loser.

But for now, one’s a bigger winner while the other’s a bigger loser.

Here’s a tally of Gross’ picks’ total returns via Barron’s:

SPDR Gold Trust: -15.2%

Pimco Total Return: -0.2%

BlackRock Build America Bond Trust: -5.4%

Pimco Corporate & Income Opportunity: -2.6%

And here are Cohen’s:

Bristol-Myers Squibb: +38.7%

Mosaic Company: +1.3%

Expeditors International of Washington: -9.6%

Hankook Tire Worldwide: +2.4%

Noble Energy: +9.2%

Read the roundtable participants’ midyear update at Barrons.com.

