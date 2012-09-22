Facebook Gets The Barron's Treatment — Stock Declared Still Massively Overvalued

Joe Weisenthal
thumbs down

Photo: Barron’s

The cover of this weekend’s Barron’s is a booming takedown of Facebook titled bluntly: Facebook Is Worth $15 (the stock closed $22.86 on Friday).In other words, despite the massive plunge the stock has seen so far, it’s got a lot more to fall.

The points made in the piece:

  • The stock is trading at a PE of 48 and a forward PE of 36 times 2013 earnings.
  • Meanwhile, Apple and Google trading at 16x 2012 earnings.
  • It’s also trading at 10x revenue, twice Google’s valuation.
  • Facebook is struggling with mobile monetization, and the management’s response has been “trust us”. The fact that it had to shell out $1 billion to buy Instagram is ominous.
  • Mobile access grew from 9% to 11% in one quarter, a trend that’s likely to continue to grow.
  • The mobile ads it runs that are working are increasingly alienating users… Wal-Mart and Target ads that appear in the newstream are annoying.
  • Demographics do not favour Facebook. It’s getting less “cool.”
  • There are a lot more insider sales to come.

That’s basically it: Nothing groundbreaking. But the bear case is simple: A stock doesn’t deserve such a big multiple when it’s business model is in doubt.

