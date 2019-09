In April, former Lehman man Larry McDonald pointed out that the last time Barron’s had an image on its cover that was a bull hurting a bear, the DOW dropped 1,000 points shortly thereafter (the infamous May 6 flash crash).



What a coincidence. On April 29th, the DOW was at 12810. Today it closed at 11951.

Barrons cover April 2010

Barron’s cover April 2011

