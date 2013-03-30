BARRON'S: 'There Is No Alternative To US Stocks'

This bullish call turned out to be true.

Business periodicals get a bad wrap for making market calls.



However, Barron’s continues to be unapologetically bullish.

In this week’s magazine, Randall Forsyth reviews how the Dow and S&P 500 marched to all-time highs despite the uncertain backdrop.

And his ultimate message is to stay bullish.

All of which shows it doesn’t pay to worry about such things as fiscal drag, the inevitable rise in interest rates, the ever-more precarious situation in Europe, and the uncertain outlook in China. Indeed, these are reasons to be bullish. With risks abroad and interest rates near zero, it’s been dubbed a TINA market — as in There Is No Alternative to U.S. stocks as a place to store your money.

Forsyth argues we can ignore recent tax hikes and budget cuts. He also argues that a break-up of the euro zone would be bullish as investors would likely shift there assets to the U.S. Furthermore, bonds continue to be an unattractive place to be, which leads him to the Federal Reserve:

By Wilshire Associates’ estimates, U.S. stocks have increased by $1.9 trillion in value so far this year while the Fed has increased its holdings by some $274 billion. At a $1 billion annual pace of purchases, just think what Bernanke & Co. can accomplish. Clearly, we can print our way to prosperity.

Read Forsyth’s whole piece, “Don’t Worry, Be Bullish” at Barrons.com.

