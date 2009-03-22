Barron's Boots Immelt From Top CEOs List

What a difference a year makes. Just ask Jeff Immelt. Or Ratan Tata. Both got themselves booted off Barron’s list of the Top 30 CEOs in the world.

All told, Barron’s knocked a dozen off and added a dozen new ones to its 2009 list. The new additions seem a little late to us. Amazon’s Jeff Bezos. JP Morgan’s Jamie Dimon. Had these guys not proved themselves before this year?

Chase Carey of DirectTV replaced his main rival, Echostar’s Charlie Ergen, who has been spending a lot of time lately chasing Sirius’ Mel Karmazin around.

Warren Buffett, Steve Jobs, and Larry Fink kept their spots on the Kings of the Jungle roster.

