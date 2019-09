Not A Single Forecaster in Barron's Has A Negative Forecast For The Market In 2013

Barrons came out with their 2013 Outlook today and I was not surprised to see that all of the forecasts are positive. There isn’t a single forecaster who expected the S&P 500 to fall this year. There is only one forecaster who expects the 10 year bond yield to fall from its current level of 1.7% and he only sees a 10 bps decline to 1.6%. Here’s the round-up:



Stephen Auth, Federated Investors

S&P Year-end Target: 1660

2013 GDP Growth: 1.4%

2013 End 10 Year US Treasury Yield: 2%

Barry Knapp, Barclays

S&P Year-end Target: 1525

2013 GDP Growth: 2.1%

2013 10 Year US Treasury Yield: 1.6%

Jeffrey Knight, Putnam

S&P Year-end Target: 1490

2013 GDP Growth: 2.25%

2013 10 Year US Treasury Yield: 2.2%

Russ Koesterich, BlackRock

S&P Year-end Target: 1545

2013 GDP Growth: 2%

2013 10 Year US Treasury Yield: 2.25%

David Kostin, Goldman Sachs

S&P Year-end Target: 1575

2013 GDP Growth: 1.8%

2013 10 Year US Treasury Yield: 2.2%

Thomas Lee, JP Morgan

S&P Year-end Target: 1580

2013 GDP Growth: 2%

2013 10 Year US Treasury Yield: 2%

Tobias Levkovich

S&P Year-end Target: 1650

2013 GDP Growth: 1.6%

2013 10 Year US Treasury Yield: 2.5%

Adam Parker, Morgan Stanley

S&P Year-end Target: 1434

2013 GDP Growth: 1.4%

2013 10 Year US Treasury Yield: 2.24%

John Praveen, Prudential

S&P Year-end Target: 1600

2013 GDP Growth: 2.5%

2013 10 Year US Treasury Yield: 2.3%

Savita Subramanian, BAC/Merrill Lynch

S&P Year-end Target: 1600

2013 GDP Growth: 1.5%

2013 10 Year US Treasury Yield: 2%





