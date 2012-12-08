BARRON'S: Here Are The Top 10 Stocks For 2013

Photo: Barron’s

Barron’s just published its 10 favourite Stocks For 2013. The feature has writeups on each stock. But here’s a peak:

Apple: “Even after implementing a dividend — now providing a 1.9% yield — and a modest buyback program, Apple should build cash at a rate of $40 billion annually.”

Barnes & Noble: “The Nook division is losing money, but that reflects a market-share grab, as Barnes & Noble seeks to get its e-readers into the hands of as many consumers as possible and then sell them profitable digital content, including books and magazine subscriptions.”

BlackRock: “Bulls such as Morgan Stanley analyst Matthew Kelley see double-digit earnings growth next year, driven by iShares.”

General Dynamics: “Barclays analyst Carter Copeland argues that General Dynamics could be the only major defence contractor to show higher operating profits through 2015.”

JPMorgan Chase: “While rivals like Citigroup and Bank of America had to worry about survival during the financial crisis, JPMorgan invested to bolster key areas.”

Marathon Petroleum: “A big plus for Marathon is its ability to transfer pipeline and other assets at high prices to a newly created master limited partnership, MPLX “

Novartis: “Novartis combines one of the pharmaceutical industry’s best profit outlooks with an overlooked sum-of-the-parts story.”

Royal Dutch Shell: “Royal Dutch looks like a low-risk way to play the energy market.”

Viacom: “Viacom could fetch a sizable premium in a takeover, thanks to its valuable cable assets.”

Western Digital: “While PC sales aren’t growing, demand for storage is, and other forms of memory are too costly for storing massive amounts of data.”

Read the full descriptions at Barrons.com.



