This is the $40,000-a-year Maryland private school Barron Trump will attend this fall

First Lady Melania Trump announced Monday that her son Barron will start school at

St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland, this fall.

Barron currently attends Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School, an elite school located in the Upper West Side of Manhattan that runs students about $US47,000 a year.

After President Trump was elected, speculation abounded over which school Barron would attend.

Sidwell Friends School was an obvious guess. It has educated multiple first kids, most recently Sasha and Malia Obama. In fact, Barron’s choice of St. Andrew’s means he’s the first not to attend Sidwell in 35 years, according to the Washington Post.

Here’s what we know about St. Andrew’s:

St. Andrew’s was founded in 1978 on Episcopalian values. “Service is at the heart of the Christian life and is another hallmark of Episcopal identity,” the school’s site says.

Students go to chapel once a week.

For the 2016-17 school year there were about 580 students enrolled.

Annual tuition is about $US40,000.

It boasts impressive facilities including a two-story library with 14,000 books, a theatre with a light and sound booth, and two full turf fields.

Facilities are located on a huge 19-acre campus.

The Center for Transformative Teaching and Learning (CTTL) oversees education research at the school and has close relationships with faculty at Harvard and Johns Hopkins Graduate Schools of Education.

Notable alumni: Pierre Omidyar, founder of eBay; Nate Mitchell, co-founder of Oculus; Whitney Cummings, actress.

