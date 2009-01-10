Barrier to Google Chrome For Macs Removed (GOOG)

Google just released another version of its Internet browser, Chrome. It adds new features like form autocomplete, full-page zoom, and autoscroll.



Most importanly for Mac users, though, the new Chrome relies on its own HTTP network library, not the WinHTTP on Windows.

“The Windows-only HTTP library was one of the main stumbling blocks to cross-platform support,” writes Wired’s Scott Gilbertson. “Now that it’s gone the Mac and Linux versions should see some significant progress in the near future.”

Adding early-adopting Mac users should help Chrome finally surpass Netscape Navigator — which AOL put to pasture in 2007.

