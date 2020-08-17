Barrick Gold surges 10% after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway buys a stake

Steve Pope / Getty Images

Barrick Gold surged more than 10% during premarket trading Monday after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway revealed it bought a stake in the mining company.

Berkshire Hathaway bought 21 million shares of the gold and copper miner worth roughly $US564 million in the last quarter, according to a Friday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The buy comes as a bit of a surprise, as Buffett has been a critic of gold in the past, saying that it isn’t as good of an investment as businesses, farms, and real estate. Still, the precious metal has been on a tear this year, as coronavirus pandemic panic has sent investors rushing into the so-called safe-haven asset.



Read more:

A Wall Street investment chief says the relentless surge in big tech stocks is headed for an abrupt ending – and warns it could sink the entire market by 40%



While the stake in Barrick Gold is small for Berkshire Hathaway – the entire portfolio is worth about $US202 billion – Buffett’s company is now the eleventh-largest shareholder for the miner.

Beyond the investment in Barrick Gold, Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway trimmed stakes in big banks such as Wells Fargo and JPMorgan, and exited Goldman Sachs.

Barrick Gold has surge 45% year-to-date through Friday’s close.

Markets Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.