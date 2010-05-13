Here's Who Really Made The Best Gold Trade

Joe Weisenthal
barrick gold

Who’s really making big money on the gold surge?

Well, sure, your mum & pop investors with some cash in the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) has done good, but the miners have been going crazy.

Special credit goes to Barrick gold (ABX) for its controversial move of rev moving its gold hedges late last year.

Though the move was questioned at first, it’s looking better and better by the day. The stock is surging, and nearing a break of its 52-week high.

First, look at all the liquidity out there

Source: Barrick Gold: The Scotia Capital Precious Metals Conference

The dollar is going to garbage, so gold can only keep soaring

Source: Barrick Gold: The Scotia Capital Precious Metals Conference

And besides, gold kicked everyone else's arse this year

Source: Barrick Gold: The Scotia Capital Precious Metals Conference

And for the past 10 years, too

Source: Barrick Gold: The Scotia Capital Precious Metals Conference

Now look at the state of the mining industry. There's going to be less and less gold coming out of the earth.

Source: Barrick Gold: The Scotia Capital Precious Metals Conference

About those worthless dollars we mentioned before. Central banks are over-stuffed with them.

Source: Barrick Gold: The Scotia Capital Precious Metals Conference

Central banks aren't selling gold any more. They're buying!

Source: Barrick Gold: The Scotia Capital Precious Metals Conference

There's tons of paper sloshing around. Not much gold.

Source: Barrick Gold: The Scotia Capital Precious Metals Conference

So in short, we're really bullish on gold

Source: Barrick Gold: The Scotia Capital Precious Metals Conference

And, most importantly, our investors want us to be more exposed.

Source: Barrick Gold: The Scotia Capital Precious Metals Conference

And as for Barrick, we're kicking arse.

Source: Barrick Gold: The Scotia Capital Precious Metals Conference

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.