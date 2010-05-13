Here's Who Really Made The Best Gold Trade

Who’s really making big money on the gold surge?



Well, sure, your mum & pop investors with some cash in the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) has done good, but the miners have been going crazy.

Special credit goes to Barrick gold (ABX) for its controversial move of rev moving its gold hedges late last year.

Though the move was questioned at first, it’s looking better and better by the day. The stock is surging, and nearing a break of its 52-week high.

