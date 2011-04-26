Why One Of The World's Biggest Gold Companies Is Making A Massive Bet On Copper

Joe Weisenthal
chart

Photo: Barrick Gold

Today Barrick Gold, one of the world’s biggest gold companies, announced that it’s buying copper company Equinox for $7.7 billion.Barrick is diving on the news, as people wonder why a gold company is making such a big bet on a different industry.

In a presentation, Barrick spells out the rationale:

  • Positive copper fundamentals.
  • An opportunity to get a copper company in a non-hostile situation.
  • Earnings accretion.
  • Historically cheap financing.
  • More growth.

