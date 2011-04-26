Why One Of The World's Biggest Gold Companies Is Making A Massive Bet On Copper

Photo: Barrick Gold

Today Barrick Gold, one of the world’s biggest gold companies, announced that it’s buying copper company Equinox for $7.7 billion.Barrick is diving on the news, as people wonder why a gold company is making such a big bet on a different industry.



In a presentation, Barrick spells out the rationale:

Positive copper fundamentals.

An opportunity to get a copper company in a non-hostile situation.

Earnings accretion.

Historically cheap financing.

More growth.

